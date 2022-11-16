Retro Whitby: Amazing photographs show what life was like on the Yorkshire Coast during the 19th century
These 13 fascinating photographs show what life was like in Whitby more than 100 years ago.
Whitby, on the North Yorkshire coastline, has a history dating back to 657 AD, when the town was known as ‘Streoneshalh’.
Centuries later, in the early 1800s, the Whitby and Pickering Railway was built, connecting the town to York. Soon after, Whitby became a thriving tourism destination.
These photographs date to the late 18th century and show people working the farms and fishing, as well as enjoying their family lives.
