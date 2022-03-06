Now, a projection show on its Italianate chimney shares stories and hopes for its present and future. The Mills are Alive in Manningham is a project to explore the experiences of those who have called this part of Bradford home.

With music and audio and archive footage and photographs, it shines a light on stories and to celebrate the rich cultures of its community, from the experiences of past mill workers to the dreams of local school children in the 20-minute show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie Freeman, director of The Brick Box CIC, said the response had been fantastic: “People have said they’ve learnt about the fascinating history of Lister Mills, and also feel more connected to and proud of where they live. With this project we’ve found personal and unique stories and a true passion for heritage in the community.

The installation projected onto Manningham’s Lister Mill [Image: Asadour Guzelian]

“To create and share experiences like this is a profound and powerful thing.”

The projection show, which took place each evening from Thursday February 28 until Friday March 5, tells of those who have migrated to and grown up in Manningham, right from the industrial revolution.

It touches on political and social movements as well as Manningham’s past as the “beating heart” of textile industries, to the birth of Bradford Festival and Bradford Mela Festival.

The Brick Box was behind the stunning show [Image: Asadour Guzelian]

Bradford is one of eight places longlisted to be the next UK City of Culture 2025, and Bradford 2025 is a key partner on the project, which is funded by Arts Council England, Bradford Council, Historic England and Urban Splash.

The show reflected Bradford's history [Image: Asadour Guzelian]