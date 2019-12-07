10 of the best images from the stunning Sankta Lucia event at York Minster

Have your say

UK-based Scandinavians gathered in York Minster on Friday evening to celebrate "Sankta Lucia" or St Lucy's Day.

St Lucy was martyred for her Christianity in Sicily in the fourth century, and in northern Europe her festival celebrates the bringing of light during the darkness of winter.

Matilda Bergstrom wearing a crown of candles symbolising St Lucy. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Chorus Pictor and Friends provided the music while one of its members - Matilda Bergstrom - led the procession through the nave representing St Lucy.

She wore a crown of candles to symbolise a halo.

The choir wore red sashes over their robes to symbolise the martyr's blood.

Matilda Bergstrom leads a candlelit procession of the Chorus Pictor and Friends Choir during the Sankta Lucia service at York Minster. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Sankta Lucia service at York Minster. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Candlelit procession of the Chorus Pictor and Friends Choir during the Sankta Lucia service at York Minster. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire