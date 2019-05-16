All you need to know about the Yorkshire Game and Country Fair

Have your say

The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair takes place this weekend (May 18-19).

Where is it held?

Scampston Hall, in the grounds of the country estate just off the A64 near Malton.

What's on offer?

A huge range of country sports displays and exhibitions. There's a tractor show, clay pigeon shooting, mounted games, galloping acrobatics, dog show, falconry displays, gun dog scurries, flycasting, axe throwing, lurcher racing, archery, showjumping, classic cars, miniature steam engines, trade stands, craft marquee and food tent.

What about food and drink?

There's a licensed bar tent and a range of food stalls.

Can I stay overnight?

Yes - there's a public campsite with live music in the evening for campers. Tents, caravans and motorhomes are welcome but pitches must be pre-booked.

Is there parking?

Yes - parking is free. Gates are open from 10am-5pm.

How much are tickets?

£10 for adults, £8 for over-65s and £5 for under 16s. Children under five get free admission.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes - but they must be kept on a lead.