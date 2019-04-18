An 18th-century Yorkshire coaching inn is for sale

A traditional Yorkshire village pub has gone on the market.

The Wellington Heifer, an 18th-century inn in the conservation village of Ainderby Steeple, between Northallerton and Bedale, has been put up for sale by landlord Rob Gilpin, who took over the beleaguered local in 2012 and restored its reputation after several years under the ownership of a pub company. It had been closed for 12 months prior to Mr Gilpin's arrival.

It has since been refurbished and accommodation added to the upper floor.

Mr Gilpin, who also runs the Hare and Hounds at Burton Leonard, near Harrogate, has put the Wellington Heifer - the last survivor of Ainderby Steeple's three original inns - on the market with an asking price of £595,000 for the freehold.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets' Leeds office is handling the sale.

The historic pub is easily accessible from the A1 and occupies an enviable location in the village, beside the green and opposite the church.

Nick Thomas from Fleurets said:

“The inn has a good range of facilities, which include smartly appointed open plan and flexible trading areas, which reflect the inherent charm of the property. There is a bar/lounge and further split-level connecting areas and a separate private dining/meeting room and adjoining snug. Over the first floor there are currently three en-suite bedrooms for let with planning permission for two more.”

Under Mr Gilpin's ownership, the pub has become a food-led business. He commented:-

“Having run the Wellington Heifer seven years and now with the demands of a young family, I think it’s time to hand over the reins to someone who can hopefully build on the established trade as well as look to develop the property in line with the current planning permission for additional letting bedrooms.”