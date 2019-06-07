An artist has made this map of quirky, historic Yorkshire pubs

An illustrator has compiled a map of some of Yorkshire's oldest - and most interesting - hostelries.

Sven Shaw, from Baildon, was inspired by CAMRA's Good Beer Guide to select 16 historic inns from around the county.

Sven Shaw is selling his map as a print

The part-time illustrator, who also works as a graphic designer, has now published his quirky map and is selling it as a print.

This is what it's like to be the landlord of Yorkshire's highest pub

"People tend to get quite excited about pubs! These ones have got some interesting stories. I've included one of the oldest in the UK, the Bingley Arms, and the Tan Hill Inn, the highest in England. There's also one local to me, the Stansfield Arms in Apperley Bridge, and there's an even spread across all of the counties."

Time called at Malton pub after 140 years in the same family

The 16 pubs that feature on Sven's map are:-

1. The Black Horse Inn, Whitby

Ye Olde Starre Inn, York

This pub dates from the 16th century and spent a period of time as a brothel during its colourful history. It has a Victorian frontage added in the 1880s which conceals an older structure built on the foundations of the original inn. It could even date back to the 12th century. Before it changed its name in 1828, it was called the White Horse. It contains one of the oldest public bars in England, which was installed in the 1870s.

2. Ye Dolphin Inn, Robin Hood's Bay

This pub was notorious as a smugglers' pub back in the day. Local men would bring contraband tea shipped from Holland, where taxes were lower, to the Yorkshire coast, and sympathetic landlords on the shore were happy to shelter the smugglers and their goods in return for a cut of the profits.

3. The Blue Ball, Malton

Tan Hill Inn, Reeth

This 16th-century pub is known for its 'maze-like' interior. It has its own folk club which meets regularly.

4. The Sun Inn, Beverley

Dating from 1530, this tavern is opposite Beverley Minster and is believed to be the oldest pub in the East Riding. It's known for its live music and entertainment.

5. Ye Olde White Harte, Hull

The building in Hull's Old Town dates from 1550, and it was in a room at the pub that the decision was taken to refuse King Charles I entry to Hull - triggering the English Civil War. It survived a major fire in the 19th century and is home to a mysterious skull, reputedly that of a young sailor who was struck on the head by an angry captain. His body was hidden under the staircase and not discovered until after the fire - although others claim it was found in the attic in 1881 and was the body of a servant girl. It's now on display in a case near the saloon bar.

6. Ye Olde Starre Inn, York

First licensed in 1644 - the year York was besieged by the Roundheads. Has the longest continuous licence in the city. The sign hanging across Stonegate dates from 1733. The first landlord was a Royalist, but the Roundheads took over the pub and used its 10th-century cellar as a hospital and mortuary. It has a courtyard containing a well that was the street's only water supply.

7. Chequers Inn, Ledsham

This village pub near Leeds dates back to the early 1600s. It still has the original alcove rooms and open fires. For 180 years it wasn't allowed to open on Sundays after an incident in which the Lady of the Manor was verbally abused by drinkers while passing the pub in her carriage on the way back from church.

8. The Salutation, Doncaster

A traditional Georgian coaching inn built on the old Great North Road when Doncaster was an important staging town. Still has the old doorway through which stagecoaches would pass on their way to the stables, where drivers could change their horses.

9. Old Queen's Head, Sheffield

Occupies the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, dating from 1475. It's thought to have originally been a banqueting hall on an earl's hunting estate. In 1862 the pub was founded, and is now owned by Thwaites Brewery. It's named after Mary, Queen of Scots, who was imprisoned in Sheffield from 1570 until 1584.

10. The Old Bridge Inn, Ripponden

The earliest record of the inn is from 1307, when it was the home of a clothier whose family owned a mill. It's built on the old York to Chester road, and customers have to access it via an old packhorse bridge.

11. The Stansfield Arms, Apperley Bridge

Named after the Stansfield family who owned land locally, it dates from 1543.

12. The Bingley Arms, Bardsey

Established in 953, this pub to the east of Leeds has a credible claim to be the oldest inn in the country.

13. Craven Arms, Appletreewick

Originally a 16th-century farmhouse which developed into a pub when the farmer's wife began brewing ale and selling it to drovers herding cattle to market. The modern dining room was once a stable. It was gas-lit until the village was electrified in the 1950s. Until 1926, a local court called the Court Leet was held at the inn, dealing with petty crimes, and the stocks are next to the building.

14. The Green Dragon, Hardraw

This 13th-century inn is named after the dragon emblem worn on the tunics of the knights who gathered at nearby Hardraw Force waterfall in the days when northern kings would summon an army to meet at a designated muster point.

15. Tan Hill Inn, Reeth

This Dales pub is the highest in England and its landlords can be snowed in for days during winter. It was established to serve workers digging coal pits nearby.

16. The Golden Fleece, Thirsk

16th-century pub that was one of the most important coaching inns in the north in the 19th century.