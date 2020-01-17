Bradford Civic Society have awarded Helen Mirren honorary membership

Actress Dame Helen Mirren has been given free membership of Bradford Civic Society after her visit to the city.

The Oscar winner has been staying at the Great Victoria Hotel while she films art heist movie The Duke, which also stars Jim Broadbent.

The cast have been seen at a number of Bradford locations including City Hall and Cartwright Hall in Lister Park.

Dame Helen has also enjoyed a night on the town, visiting the Alhambra Theatre and eating at Mumtaz restaurant. The 74-year-old posted several photos of her time in Bradford on Instagram, and praised the city as 'magical'.

And now Bradford Civic Society are keen to thank the actress by presenting her with honorary membership of the group, which works to protect and promote Bradford's heritage.

She will receive a badge and invitation letter, and won't be charged the usual £5 annual fee paid by the society's 220 subscribers.

"We were going to try and give it to her at our meeting earlier this week when she was filming, but we didn't see her, so we'll send it to her agent instead," said chair Si Cunningham.

"Bradford is really riding the crest of a wave at the moment, with The Duke filming and the visit of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge this week. It's been nice for the city to have that recognition and goodwill.

"Dame Helen is welcome to join us at our regular events and debates that are dedicated to civic pride.

"It's been a really positive boost for Bradford and she has helped to raise our profile nationally. She went to the legendary Alhambra panto and participated in the time-honoured tradition of having a curry - although there's a debate raging about whether she experienced the best restaurant in Bradford! She's been given a flurry of suggestions.

"We are bidding for City of Culture, we've been named the UK's most improved city for business - but you can't buy PR like this. There is a real feelgood factor around Bradford now."