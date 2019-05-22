Bramham Park: Eight stunning photos of the Yorkshire stately home you might not know you can visit

The Grade I-listed Georgian stately home near Wetherby is a popular filming location - scenes from ITV's Victoria, BBC's Gentleman Jack, World War Two film The Darkest Hour and Agatha Christie's Poirot mystery The ABC Murders were all shot here. The Baroque mansion was completed in 1710 for Robert Benson, the first Baron Bingley, and his descendants still live there today. Although he died without a male heir, the estate passed to his son-in-law George Fox-Lane. George's son Robert, who was MP for York, predeceased him, so his illegitimate daughter Mary inherited instead. It then went to the first baron's nephew, James Fox-Lane, and then to James's son George, a notorious gambler who was MP for Beverley. There was a major fire at Bramham in 1828, and George had to move to nearby Bowcliffe Hall. Bramham was left empty and derelict until his grandson, George Lane-Fox, paid for its restoration in 1908. George became the third Baron Bingley in 1933, but had four daughters and no sons. His eldest daughter Marcia and her husband Joe, who adopted the Lane-Fox name, took on the estate. Their son George later inherited, and founded the Bramham Horse Trials in 1974. George's son Nick is the current owner, and was responsible for Leeds Festival moving to Bramham's grounds in 2003. The house is open to the public but only by prior appointment, and the gardens can also be visited. The grounds include a chapel dating from 1760, although it was originally built as a Palladian temple and later used as an orangery and summerhouse. It was consecrated in 1906. A Gothic tower which was built in the 18th century was converted into water tank to supply the house in 1907. There is also a pleasure ground called the Black Fen.

