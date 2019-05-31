The Duke of Kent arrives at Ingrow West Station

Duke of Kent visits the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

The Queen's cousin has paid a visit to a Yorkshire heritage railway today.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, spent the day at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway and met members of the Bahamas Preservation Society, who have worked to bring the steam locomotive Bahamas back to railworthy condition. He visited Ingrow Church, which was built by the local mill owners who supported the railway's original construction, and enjoyed a glimpse of Bahamas, which in February ran on the mainline for the first time in 25 years following a major restoration project. The Duke travelled on a 1912 luxury 'club car' carriage from Ingrow West to Keighley, where he boarded the footplate and rode in the cab alongside the driver to Oxenhope.

The Duke rode in a 1912 'club car' luxury carriage

1. Dining in style

Prince Edward, who is a cousin to the Queen, met staff and volunteers

2. Meet and greet

The Duke also travelled in the cab

3. All aboard

The Duke proved popular with locals

4. Crowds gather

