Forbidden Corner: Welcome to Yorkshire's weirdest tourist attraction

The Forbidden Corner is the private garden that ended up becoming one of the world's strangest visitor attractions.

The four-acre site in the Yorkshire Dales has been transformed into a labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, follies and surprises.

The Forbidden Corner

What is the Forbidden Corner?

Originally laid out as a private folly, the Forbidden Corner's quirky features led to demand for it to be opened to the public. It's got a huge pyramid made from translucent glass, paths and passages that lead nowhere, bizarre statues, and tricks at every turn.

It began as a small wood of fir trees planted to act as a windbreak for the stables at the Tupgill Park estate in 1979. In 1989, owner Colin Armstrong decided to create a walled garden to provide views of the Coverdale valley. A grotto was built, incorporating ideas from all over the world, and by 1991 the boulder canyon was added. The first visitors to the then-unfinished grotto were a group of students from the University of Hull in 1993.

Hedging for the maze was then planted and the Face Tower, which welcomes guests, was built. In 1994 the attraction officially opened to the public, and a gift shop and cafe were later added.

The Saddle Room restaurant

Where is it?

The Forbidden Corner is located at Tupgill Park near Middleham. The nearest town is Leyburn and the attraction is signposted from the A684.

How much are tickets?

Visitor numbers are restricted so booking in advance is compulsory. Entry is £13 for adults, £12 for senior citizens and £11 for children aged 4-15. Under fours go free.

The glass pyramid at Forbidden Corner

When is it open?

The opening season is from April 1 until November 4, and it also opens on Sundays until Christmas.

Opening times are 12-6pm on Monday-Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

There's free parking but dogs are not allowed in the garden.

Are refreshments available?

Tupgill Park has a cafe, the Corner Cafe, and a restaurant, The Saddle Room, which also has a bar and wine cellar. There's also a picnic area and a gift shop.

Is the site accessible?

Access for pushchairs and wheelchairs is limited. It's recommended that parents bring a carrier for babies.