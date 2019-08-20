Leeds International Film Festival 2019 needs volunteers - here's how to apply

Volunteers are needed for a duo of film festivals coming to Leeds before the end of the year.

People can apply to help with the Independent Direction Film Festival (INDIs) in October and the Leeds International Film Festival in November - the latter being billed as the biggest such event in England outside London.

Leeds International Film Festival director Chris Fell in front of a huge movie screen within the impressive setting of Leeds Town Hall. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The first festival returns across various independent venues in Leeds from October 10 to 13, offering specialist screenings of films including independent British and international cinema, industry sessions, panel discussions and other events entirely curated for an audience aged 16 to 30.

Leeds International Film Festival (LIFF) - a qualifying film festival for the Academy Awards and BAFTAs - runs from November 6 to 21.

It presents more than 300 screenings and events at new and landmark venues including Vue Leeds at The Light, Everyman Leeds, Hyde Park Picture House and Leeds Town Hall.

Leeds International Film Festival at the town hall in 2017. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The Leeds Film City organisation says that volunteers "are vital to the success of the film festivals every year" and there are opportunities to help in a variety of roles.

These include:

- Venue assistants to help run individual festival screenings, leading on ushering and assisting venue coordinators. A passion for cinema and excellent customer service skills "are a must," say organisers..

Hyde Park Picture House. Photo by Tony Johnson.

- Runners to take on a wide variety of tasks to help the smooth operation of the film festival. It requires ability for people to think on their feet and "boundless energy".

- Drivers are also needed to take guests to and from venues, hotels and airports. Applicants must be over 25 with a full driving licence.

Digital assistant volunteer roles will be announced later in the year.

Benefits of volunteering at the festival include having the chance to see "some of the most talked-about new films" ahead of their UK release, five free tickets plus access to all the films and events worked on, a free film festival T-shirt and an invite to the LIFF closing party.

How to apply

Applications for INDIs volunteer opportunities need to be in by 8pm on Wednesday September 25 and for LIFF by 8pm on Sunday October 6.

People can apply for either or both festivals on the same form.

Those selected for INDIs will hear by the end of Friday September 27 and for LIFF by Tuesday October 8.

Download an application form at https://www.leedsfilmcity.com/film-opportunities/volunteer-opportunities and any queries should be directed to LeedsFilmVolunteers@leeds.gov.uk