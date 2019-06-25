Owners of farm shop on Bolton Abbey estate face eviction to make way for new development

The owners of a popular farm shop on the Bolton Abbey estate in Wharfedale are facing eviction from their land and business.

Colin and Joanna Winterburn's family have lived and farmed at Red Lion Farm in Beamsley for three generations under a tenancy agreement with the estate, which is owned by the Duke and Duchess and Devonshire of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, one of England's grandest stately homes.

A Good Idea, the farm shop at Red Lion Farm

Now the trustees of the Chatsworth Settlement have applied for planning permission to change the use of the farm shop and family home into offices, storage space and workshops for the Bolton Abbey estate staff.

Red Lion has been a tenanted working farm since the early 1700s and was previously an inn. If approval is granted by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, the Winterburns would be forced to leave their home and farm shop, called A Good Idea, which sells meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, plants and ice cream. They opened the shop in 2005 with the aim of marketing fresh produce sourced only from the Dales.

The Bolton Abbey estate does have the power to evict tenants of the land on the condition that the farm's use becomes non-agricultural. However, opponents of the development claim that there are no plans to change the use of the surrounding farmland, only the buildings in the yard.

Residents also claim that there are numerous other ongoing projects on the estate which could provide office and storage space if desired. Stank Shippon, a storage building close to the estate office, is earmarked for conversion into a holiday cottage, while Beamsley Hall, the historic residence of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire which is currently unoccupied, has office facilities and a storage barn.

The Winterburns have added the farm shop and invested £60,000 in new buildings during their tenancy, all with the support of the estate, yet the proposal material features outdated, historic images of the property which do not reflect these changes.

A spokeswoman for the Bolton Abbey estate said:-

"We are unable to comment on the specific details of tenancy agreements, or communications with tenants. I can confirm that a planning application has been submitted to the Yorkshire Dales National Park relating to Red Lion Farm, the details of which are available to the public online."

Over 2,000 people have signed a petition opposing the plans for Red Lion Farm.

The history of Bolton Abbey and the Devonshire family

Bolton Abbey is named after Bolton Priory, the now-ruined 12th-century monastery that stands on the site. However, the estate itself has been owned by nobility for centuries and is mentioned in the Domesday Book. The original owner was Edwin, Earl of Mercia, but after his defeat in the Harrying of the North rebellion the lands were granted to the de Romille family of Skipton Castle, who gave permission for the building of the priory. The de Romille line died out in 1310, and the estate was given to the Clifford family by King Edward II.

It wasn't until 1748 that the Cliffords' ownership ended after the sixth baroness married William Cavendish, who later became the fourth Duke of Devonshire and also served as prime minister.

The Devonshires were one of the leading noble families of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Bolton Abbey was never their primary residence, as their main seat was at Chatsworth in Derbyshire, but they did convert the old abbey gatehouse into a home, Bolton Abbey Hall.

Andrew Cavendish, the 11th duke who died in 2004 and who opened Chatsworth to the public, decided to relinquish stewardship of Bolton Abbey to a trust known as the Chatsworth Settlement Trustees.

His son Stoker, who is now the 12th duke, and his wife Amanda moved from London to Beamsley Hall on the Bolton Abbey estate in 1981. It was their home until 2004, when Stoker inherited the title and the family went to live permanently at Chatsworth. Their daughter Lady Celina and her family then used the property as a holiday home.

Bolton Abbey Hall remains a shooting lodge for the family's use.