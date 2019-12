It is the end of an era for Bridlington as its Buffet Station is set to be redeveloped after almost 90 years of serving passengers.

The current tenant, John Sadler, is retiring after is putting on the market an incredible collection of railway memorabilia, which is expected to fetch around £30,000. Have a scroll through our gallery and take a look at the unique antiques he has collected in the 17 years he has been running the cafe. (All pictures by Bruce Rollinson)

Mr Sadler has collected hundreds of railway collectables in his 17 years running the Station Buffet.

John Sadler has run the Buffet Station for the last 17 years, but he is retiring.

The Station Buffet was first opened in 1922 - and has barely changed since.

Mr Sadler would have liked to hand over the reigns to another landlord, but the owners want to develop the building.

The unique collection will go under the hammer on February 14, 2020.

The sought after collection of memorabilia is expected to fetch around 30,000 at auction.

It includes the nameplate from Dame Vera Lynn, the war department austerity locomotive named in the singers honour.

His collection features 300 engine nameplates, station signs, advertisements and other artefacts.

It has also kept nearly all its original fittings, including separate first and second class rooms with a servery connecting the two. However, no first class trains currently stop at the station.