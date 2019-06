They're mostly privately owned gardens or plant nurseries that aren't usually open to the public - but are allowing visitors on certain days this summer, or by private arrangement, as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Most have a small entry free for adults but are free for children to visit. Refreshments including home-made teas are served.

1. Skipwith Hall This Queen Anne house near Selby has a four-acre walled garden with kitchen garden, herb maze, pool, orchard and Italian garden. Open: June 6, from 1-4pm. Entry 5, children free

2. Shandy Hall Gardens Shandy Hall in Coxwold was the home of 18th-century author Laurence Sterne and is owned by a charitable trust. Two walled gardens and wildflower areas where 430 species of moth live. Open: June 7, 6.30-8pm. Entry 3.

3. Clifton Castle This country house near Ripon is owned by Lord and Lady Downshire. There are river walks, wooded pleasure grounds, a wild flower meadow and Victorian walled garden. Open: June 9, 2-5pm. Entry 5.

4. The Old Vicarage Walled flower garden in Whixley which overlooks a deer park and has hidden seating areas and romantic corners. Home-made teas are also served. Open: June 9, 1.30-5pm. Entry 6.

