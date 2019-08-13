The Yorkshire Dales has been named on a Lonely Planet list of the best British experiences

The Yorkshire Dales National Park has come 18th in Lonely Planet's list of the top 500 travel experiences in the UK.

The Dales nudged into the top 20 behind major tourist draws such as the Edinburgh Festival, British Museum, Giant's Causeway and the Tate Modern.

They've all made the travel guide's first ever Ultimate UK Travel List, which has been compiled with the input of experts.

The National Park was chosen for its 'picture-postcard villages of honey-coloured stone and sheep grazing on the green, set against a distinctive landscape of flat-topped hills, stepped skylines and broad valleys patchworked with lush pastures', according to its entry.

There are almost 40 Yorkshire experiences in the complete list of 500 must-do activities and destinations.

Other eclectic selections range from rockpooling at Robin Hood's Bay to visiting the Bronte Parsonage Museum and watching village cricket in Sewerby. One of the more bizarre inclusions are the Edwardian-era Victoria Pier public toilets in Hull's Old Town.

The news has delighted members of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority - although some feel the area should have been placed higher in the list for its diverse landscapes, ecology and range of visitor attractions.

National Park champion Judith Donovan said:-

“We’re delighted the Yorkshire Dales National Park has been named one of the UK’s top sights, and the number one sight in Yorkshire. Millions of people visit the Park every year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the world when the UCI World Cycling Championships arrives in the Park this September. There is simply no better time to visit the Yorkshire Dales.”

The Yorkshire experiences in Lonely Planet's top 500

- Rockpooling at Robin Hood's Bay

- York Minster

- Whitby Goth Weekend

- Walking the Coast to Coast route

- Malham Cove

- Castle Howard

- North York Moors National Park during heather season

- Birdwatching at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

- The Shambles in York

- Jorvik Viking Centre

- Hiking the Pennine Way

- Bronte Parsonage Museum

- Saltaire

- Watching the Tour de Yorkshire

- Surfing at Scarborough

- Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

- Hebden Bridge

- National Railway Museum, York

- North Yorkshire Moors Railway

- Yorkshire Sculpture Park

- Wild swimming at Grassington

- Mother Shipton's Cave

- Afternoon tea at Bettys

- Staithes

- Middleham Castle

- Falling Foss Tea Garden

- Yorkshire Wolds

- Village cricket at Sewerby

-Tan Hill Inn, England's highest pub

- National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield

- Hayburn Wyke's picnic spot

- The Deep, Hull

- RHS Garden at Harlow Carr

- Victoria Pier public toilets, Hull

- Cheesemaking at Wensleydale Creamery





