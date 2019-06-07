These are the most Wikipedia'd people in every town and city in Yorkshire

Have your say

Ever wondered who the most searched-for person in your hometown is?

Research by The Pudding has revealed which name residents of every town, city and village in Yorkshire are most likely to search Wikipedia for.

They're mostly famous residents with a connection to the place where they were born or raised.

Here's the full list:-

Sheffield - actor Sean Bean, who grew up in the city. He's starred in Sharpe and Game of Thrones

Maltby - Yorkshire and England cricketer Fred Trueman, who grew up in the pit village and attended Maltby School

Rotherham - comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, aka Paul and Barry Elliott, who were lifelong Rotherham residents

Skelmanthorpe - Doctor Who and Broadchurch actress Jodie Whittaker, who grew up in the village

Mexborough - actor Brian Blessed, who is from the mining village

Armthorpe - former Newcastle United and Liverpool footballer Kevin Keegan, who grew up in the village and later became England manager

Barnsley - Manchester City and England footballer John Stones, who grew up in Penistone and played for Barnsley FC

Huddersfield - former prime minister Harold Wilson, who was born and raised in the town

Halifax - popstar Ed Sheeran, who was born here

Mytholmroyd - poet Ted Hughes, who was born in the village

Bradford - One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who grew up in the city

Haworth - the Bronte sisters' mother, Maria, is actually the most-researched member of the family, despite being less famous than writers Charlotte, Emily and Anne, her daughters

Bingley - serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who was born and raised in the village

Horsforth - actor Malcolm McDowell, who starred in A Clockwork Orange, was born in the village

Mirfield - Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart, who was born in the town

Morley - comedian and actor Leigh Francis, who was born and educated in south Leeds

Wakefield - Cold Feet actress Helen Baxendale, who was born in Pontefract

Fitzwilliam - former Yorkshire and England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who was born and raised in the village

Armley - playwright Alan Bennett, who wrote The History Boys, grew up in this Leeds suburb

Rothwell - former Leeds United and Manchester United footballer Alan Smith, who was born and raised in the village near Leeds

Menston - actor and model Sam Riley, who grew up in the village

Whitkirk - former Yorkshire cricketer Brian Bolus, who grew up in the village near Leeds and played cricket for the local club

Tadcaster - Kevin Barron MP, who was born at Hazlewood Castle near Tadcaster. He worked in mining before becoming MP for Rother Valley

Selby - King Henry I, the fourth son of William the Conqueror, who was born in the town

York - actress Dame Judi Dench, who grew up in the city

Batley - singer Robert Palmer, who was born in the town

Sharlston - rugby league legend Neil Fox, who was born in the village and is the sport's all-time greatest points scorer

Pontefract - actor Toby Kebbell, who was born in South Elmsall and has starred in War Horse and Black Mirror

Burton upon Strather - Samantha Cameron, former prime minister David Cameron's wife who grew up on the Normanby Hall estate in the village

Hull - actor Andrew Lincoln, who starred in Teachers and The Walking Dead, grew up in the city

Pocklington - stand-up comedian Richard Herring, who was born in the town

Driffield - rock drummer Mick Woodmansey, who was born in the town and who has worked with David Bowie

Bridlington - actor Malcolm McDowell, who spent some of his childhood in the town

Beverley - Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson, who grew up in the town

Filey - Leo Blair, the father of former prime minister Tony Blair. He was born in Filey to a couple who later put him up for adoption

Snainton - actor Ben Kingsley, who has starred in Gandhi and Schindler's List, and who was born in the village

Hovingham - Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who grew up at Hovingham Hall before her marriage to Prince Edward, the Queen's cousin

Thirsk - James Herriot, the pen name of writer and vet Alf Wight, who lived and worked in the town

Pickering - John Lockwood Kipling, an artist who was the father of Rudyard Kipling and who was born in the town

Scarborough - singer Robert Palmer, who spent some of his childhood in the town

Whitby - Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt, who grew up on a smallholding near the town

Northallerton - actress Jessica Barden, who was born in the town and later moved to Wetherby

Bedale - DJ and producer Stuart Price, who has worked with Madonna and Kylie Minogue, and who was born in the town

Catterick - actor Alistair Petrie, who was born in the village and who has starred in The Night Manager and Sex Education

Richmond - Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll, who grew up in a rectory near the town

Ripon - Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, who grew up in the city and attended Ripon Grammar School

Boroughbridge - Isabella Bird, a Victorian explorer who was born in the town and who was the first woman allowed to join the Royal Geographical Society

Easingwold - banker Stephen Hester, who famously has to decline his bonus in 2012 while chief executive of RBS. Attended Easingwold School

Pateley Bridge - Victorian painter James Smetham, who was born in the town

Leyburn - former Tottenham and Hull City footballer Michael Dawson, who grew up in the village and attended Wensleydale School

Harrogate - Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter, who grew up in the town and attended Ashville College

Wetherby - actress Jessica Barden, who attended Wetherby High School

Malton - actor James Norton, who has starred in Happy Valley and Grantchester, who grew up in the town

Garforth - Coronation Street actress Lucy-Jo Hudson, who grew up in the town. Her brother Ryan played for Castleford Tigers

Hunslet - Lawrence of Arabia actor Peter O'Toole, who grew up in the Leeds suburb

Pudsey - Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd, who grew up in the town

Liversedge - England rugby league player Sam Burgess, who now plays in Australia's NRL, grew up in the town

Birstall - Georgian scientist Joseph Priestley, who discovered oxygen, was born in the village

Cudworth - broadcaster Michael Parkinson, who was born in the village near Barnsley

Doncaster - One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, who grew up in the town

Wath - former MP William Hague, who grew up in the town

Leeds - Spice Girls singer Mel B, who grew up in the city

Wortley - Liverpool and former Leeds United footballer James Milner, who was born in the Leeds suburb

Headingley - former Scotland rugby captain Ian McGeechan, who grew up in Leeds and played for Headingley. He has a long association with Yorkshire Carnegie

Eccleshill - Downton Abbey actress Sophie McShera, who grew up in the village near Bradford

Guiseley - magician Harry Corbett, creator of Sooty, whose parents ran a fish and chip shop in the village

Baildon - Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley, who grew up in the village near his family's mill

Otley - actor Julian Sands, who was born in the town

Ilkley - The Chronicles of Narnia actress Georgie Henley, who grew up in the town

Keighley - politician and Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, who grew up in the town

Skipton - entrepreneur Ruzwana Bashir, who grew up in Skipton and now runs a travel company in San Francisco

Settle - popstar John Newman, who grew up in the town

Rawdon - former Yorkshire cricketer Brian Close who was the youngest man to play for England, and who grew up in the village near Leeds