Which Yorkshire locations could be used to film the new series of All Creatures Great and Small?

Channel 5 have announced they're resurrecting Yorkshire Dales veterinary drama All Creatures Great and Small.

The original adaptation of the James Herriot books, written by Thirsk vet Alf Wight, ran from 1978 until 1990 and was shown on the BBC.

Simonstone Hall is now a country house hotel

Channel 5 have commissioned a new series and a Christmas special, which will be filmed on location in Yorkshire.

All Creatures Great and Small to return for new TV series

James Herriot was the pen name used by Wight, who worked as a country vet in the Dales in the 1930s before turning to writing. The first book was published in 1970. Ninety episodes of the BBC series were released, with Christopher Timothy in the lead role. Alf Wight and his wife Joan became good friends with the cast during filming.

Although partners Screen Yorkshire won't confirm which locations will be used for the shoot this summer, it's likely that the cast and crew will return to many of the Dales villages that appeared in the original series.

The King's Arms Hotel in Askrigg appeared as the Drovers Arms pub

Askrigg stood in for the fictional village of Darrowby in many of the scenes, and others were shot in Leyburn.

The Three Peaks: How Yorkshire's most famous walk has left a community under strain

A bed-and-breakfast in Askrigg then called Cringley House, now Skeldale House, appears as the veterinary surgery, and the then-owners were given roles as extras during filming. The King's Arms Hotel in the village appears as the Drovers Arms public house.

The 1985 Christmas special was shot in Richmond, and the gymnasium at the Green Howards barracks was used to film surgery scenes.

In the first two series, Langthwaite Bridge can be seen in the opening credits sequence.

Many of the remote farms used for filming were ones that Alf Wight had visited during his years in practice in the area.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on the harsh reality of life in Upper Swaledale

Other locations include:-

- Park Hall at Morley Gate - Mr Biggins' farm

- Ellerton Abbey - Barlby Grange, the home of Mrs Pumphrey

- Leyburn Station on the Wensleydale Railway heritage line

- Bolton Hall - Lord Hulton's home

- Hawes - Darrowby cattle market

- Coverham Abbey - Mrs Bond's home

- Ivelet Bridge

- Simonstone Hall - Darrowby Show

- Thornborough Hall, Leyburn - the Ministry of Agriculture offices

- East Witton village shop - the Altons' cottage

- High Row, Reeth - Bob Howell's music shop

- Leyburn Market Place - Darrowby Market

- Muker Village Hall - flower show

- The Red Lion, Langthwaite

- The Bolton Arms, Redmire

- Middleham Manor House - the Barracloughs' home

- North Road, Middleham - Geoff Hatfield's confectioner's

- Ferndale, Middleham - the Darnley sisters' home

- Constable Burton Hall - Major Headingley's home

- Hardraw Beck

- Goathland Station

- Spennithorne and Harmby Cricket Club

- Finghall Station

- Redmire village green

- St Oswald's Church, Askrigg - Darrowby Church

Which locations can I visit?

Many of the locations are in public areas and can be easily visited - they range from churches, pubs and markets to village greens and halls.

Leyburn and Finghall are both stations on the Wensleydale Railway, a heritage line with seasonal steam services. Goathland Station is part of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, another preserved line.

Constable Burton Hall is the private home of the Wyvill family, but is occasionally open to the public for special events.

Bolton Hall is a historic residence of the Dukes of Bolton, and passed through marriage to the Orde-Powlett family, who also own Bolton Castle and Wensley Hall. It is a private home.

Ellerton Abbey House, close to the ruins of Ellerton Priory, is the private home of Richard Drax MP, whose ancestor, Barbados sugar planter Henry Drax, bought the estate in the 1690s.

Coverham Abbey is a scheduled ancient monument and the ruins are not accessible to the public, but can be viewed from the nearby church.

Thornborough Hall was purchased by Leyburn town council in 2001, and is home to a library, registry office and other privately-let offices.

Simonstone Hall, once the seat of Lord and Lady Wharncliffe, is now a country house hotel near Hawes.