Yorkshire parade celebrates 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

Museum parade celebrates 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu was at the service, which was attended for the first time by representatives from Poland and the Czech Republic.

The service at the Yorkshire Air Museum. Mark Bickerdike Photography

Dr Sentamu, Vice President of the museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial, said: “It is an honour to attend the 2019 Allied Air Forces Memorial Day, which this year marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings - an event that reminds us of the co-operation of Allied Air Forces and many people, working together then, since and now to bring peace to war torn places across the world.

“My prayer is that we never stop in our efforts to bring peace and the rule of the Kingdom of God to our world.”

A parade was led by the Yorkshire Military Marching Band and Corps of Drums, with the National Standards of the Royal Air Force Association, Royal British Legion and Royal Observer Corps Association taking part, along with many regional service association Standards and members and Air Training Corps Cadets.

Chief of the Air Staff was represented by Air Commodore Richard Davies CBE, Commandant of the Air Warfare Centre, RAF Waddington, with representatives also attending from France,

Allied Air Forces Memorial Day at the Yorkshire Air Museum, Elvington. Mark Bickerdike Photography

The Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.