Beth Mead needs a 'miracle' to make Lionesses World Cup squad

England boss Sarina Wiegman expects Beth Mead to miss out on this summer’s World Cup, saying that unless a “miracle happens” she will not be in her plans for it.

By YP Sport
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:18 BST

Whitby-born Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November.

Wiegman has named a 25-player squad for next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Australia, the last camp before England begin their final preparations ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which starts on July 20.

Regarding absent Arsenal winger Mead, she said: “I had a conversation with her, she’s doing well, she’s in her rehab, she’s doing good, but the World Cup is actually too early.

Beth Mead of England is a doubt for this summer's World Cup (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
“So what we said is she’s not in our plans now, just really take the time to get back well.

“If a miracle happens and she goes so fast, then we will reconsider it – but at this moment I don’t expect that.”

There is still no place for Barnsley-born Bethany England, despite scoring six goals since joining Tottenham from Chelsea in January.

The versatile Rachel Daly, from Harrogate, scorer of 13 Women’s Super League goals for Villa this term, is listed among the forwards, and Wiegman said: “For this camp she’s selected for forward, we want to give that another try for now.

Beth Mead of England celebrates with Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
“I chose to put less centre-forwards in. I do see Bethany England as centre-forward, but the competition in that position is so high.”

Sheffield’s Millie Bright is included despite missing Chelsea’s last game through injury, but team-mate Fran Kirby remains absent with a knee issue.

Wiegman said of Bright that she was hopeful “she can progress this week and come in”, and on Fran Kirby’s fitness, she said: “Of course I’m concerned because now she’s been out for a while and it doesn’t look that she’ll be back in a really short time.

“But I want to keep this opportunity open.”

