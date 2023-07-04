Beth Mead admits not being included in England’s Women’s World Cup squad was “a tough pill to swallow” but is looking forward to cheering the Lionesses on throughout the tournament.

This year’s competition takes place in Australia and New Zealand, with Sarina Wiegman’s side kicking off their campaign against Haiti in Group D on July 22.

England will be without the injured Mead, who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards when they won the European Championships on home soil last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whitby-born Arsenal forward is continuing her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last November and knew the turnaround to make the squad would be tight.

Beth Mead of England did not recover from an ACL injury in time to make the Lionesses World Cup squad. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“When I did my knee I knew time was probably going a little bit against me,” said Mead, pictured.

“But it was my motivator through my rehab and I can honestly look myself in the mirror and go ‘I’ve done everything possible to get close to that’.

“Sarina was incredible, in fact she had a lot of conversations with me, kept me in the loop with everything and said she would’ve loved to have me there, but it was a bit too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough pill to swallow, it’s a big tournament and you want to be there, I was in good form before my injury and you want to continue that into the big tournaments again.

Beth Mead of England celebrates with Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final win over Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31 (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“It wasn’t meant to be this time, I believe everything happens for a reason, but I’m looking forward to watching the girls and being number one cheerleader back home.

“It’s just a little bit of a different role for me this year.”

England’s preparations for the World Cup continued at the weekend as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Portugal, but Mead believes the game has offered more learning opportunities for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s why you play these kinds of teams, Portugal are a good team, they have the quality,” she said.

“In these games when it doesn’t go quite right they tampered the systems, tampered with individuals and where they’re playing.

“You learn more from these games than going out there and winning 6-0 or 7-0 so I think it’s good learning and a good pinpoint for them to build on ready to go to the World Cup.”

Mead is an ambassador for the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, the largest grassroots programme in the UK for five to 11-year-olds, where 250,000 children have had access to free football in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be cheering England on from home as she continues to work her way back to fitness in time for the new Women’s Super League season.

The England forward is now relishing a long-awaited return to football and getting back to work with the Gunners next season.

“It’ll be very exciting to get on a pitch again but I’m excited to play alongside the girls again, getting involved,” she added.