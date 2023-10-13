All Sections
England's stand-ins fail to stand-out against Australia with no star performers in player ratings

A much-changed England side claimed an uninspiring 1-0 win over Australia at Wembley.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 22:26 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 22:26 BST

It was not a classic performance from what was effectively the Three Lions’ second string with no one making a strong case to be in Gareth Southgate’s strongest XI in a game that could easily have ended as a draw.

Sam Johnstone - made a good first-half save 6

Fikayo Tomori - did an okay job as a right-back/right-sided centre-back 6

Lewis Dunk - an important goalline clearance when England made a mess of their defending 6

Levi Colwill - the former Huddersfield Town loanee will have better days playing for his country and plenty of them 5

Trent Alexander-Arnold - played right-back when Australia had the ball, central midfield when England did until staying there for the final half-hour 7

Jordan Henderson - a nothing-to-get-excited-about performance in a nothing-to-get-excited-about friendly, although he was booed off by supporters who are presumably not big fans of Saudi Arabian football 6

SAVE: Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denied Keanu BaccusSAVE: Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone denied Keanu Baccus
Jarod Bowen - like many, he failed to take his opportunity 6

Conor Gallagher - lucky to only get one yellow card in an otherwise unremarkable display 5

James Maddison - unable to continue a good start to his international career beyond the pass which picked out Ollie Watkins 6

Jack Grealish - did not light up the evening as he can but had a really good finish pinched off him by Watkins 6

Ollie Watkins - hit the post with a first-half chance before scoring the game's only goal 6

Substitutes:

John Stones (for Tomori, 61) - important minutes, at least 5

Kieran Trippier (for Trippier, 61) - played a more orthodox right-back role than Alexander-Arnold 5

Kalvin Phillips (for Gallagher, 61) - hard to impress when the substitutes pour on 5

Marcus Rashford (for Grealish, 61) - had a run early on but not enough of them 5

Phil Foden (for Maddison, 73) - hopefully saving energy for Monday 5

Eddie Nketiah (for Watkins, 73) - England debut 5

Not used: Ramsdale, Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Rice, Bellingham, Kane.

