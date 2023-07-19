All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Lionesses using Women's World Cup stage to press claims for equal rights

The Women’s World Cup kicks-off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday morning with England defender Lucy Bronze claiming the Lionesses are feeling “empowered” in their ongoing row with the FA.
By Rachel Steinberg
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The tournament begins amid a backdrop of players from England and rival countries expressing concerns about bonus payments and other commercial concerns.

In a message from the team posted on social media by their Sheffield-born captain Millie Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”, which begins for England on Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bronze, speaking at England’s team hotel on Wednesday, was adamant that the decision to go public about the situation was motivated not just by personal financial benefits but wider principles, and maintained she is “one hundred per cent confident that we will not be distracted by this”.

Most Popular
Lucy Bronze of England says the Lionesses feel empowered ahead of the World Cup (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Lucy Bronze of England says the Lionesses feel empowered ahead of the World Cup (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lucy Bronze of England says the Lionesses feel empowered ahead of the World Cup (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bronze said: “I think the players are feeling very empowered. I think it’s the first time as a player group we’ve actually ever sent the message out ourselves, that we’ve collectively done together and set our sights on. So I think in that respect it’s been a very empowered player group last night and this morning and these past few weeks.

“We felt it was important that we sent the message out, because there has been some talks (and) we want to show that we’re focused for the World Cup, that is our main focus.

“It’s super sad that we have these issues. We’re not only doing this for ourselves, we’re doing it so that we can set a standard. It’s unfortunate that it has come before the World Cup, but at the same time, it’s because the World Cup gives us the big stage. It’s when people want to listen to us, it’s when things really matter."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the first time in a Women’s World Cup, players will be guaranteed performance-related remuneration directly from FIFA, with amounts increasing the deeper teams go in the tournament. The Lionesses were also understood to be frustrated by a lack of clarity over what their cut from any commercial deals done by the FA linked to the team will be, as well as restrictions around their personal sponsorships.

Related topics:EnglandNew ZealandAustraliaMillie BrightSheffield