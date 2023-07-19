The Women’s World Cup kicks-off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday morning with England defender Lucy Bronze claiming the Lionesses are feeling “empowered” in their ongoing row with the FA.

The tournament begins amid a backdrop of players from England and rival countries expressing concerns about bonus payments and other commercial concerns.

In a message from the team posted on social media by their Sheffield-born captain Millie Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”, which begins for England on Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronze, speaking at England’s team hotel on Wednesday, was adamant that the decision to go public about the situation was motivated not just by personal financial benefits but wider principles, and maintained she is “one hundred per cent confident that we will not be distracted by this”.

Lucy Bronze of England says the Lionesses feel empowered ahead of the World Cup (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bronze said: “I think the players are feeling very empowered. I think it’s the first time as a player group we’ve actually ever sent the message out ourselves, that we’ve collectively done together and set our sights on. So I think in that respect it’s been a very empowered player group last night and this morning and these past few weeks.

“We felt it was important that we sent the message out, because there has been some talks (and) we want to show that we’re focused for the World Cup, that is our main focus.

“It’s super sad that we have these issues. We’re not only doing this for ourselves, we’re doing it so that we can set a standard. It’s unfortunate that it has come before the World Cup, but at the same time, it’s because the World Cup gives us the big stage. It’s when people want to listen to us, it’s when things really matter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad