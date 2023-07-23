Georgia Stanway’s retaken first-half penalty was ultimately enough to win her side all three points, but did little to ease concerns about the Lionesses’ attacking form after they failed to find the back of the net in their previous three encounters.

Were it not for a late second-half save from FIFA women’s goalkeeper of the year Mary Earps to deny substitute Roseline Eloissaint, the fourth-ranked Lionesses could well have ended their evening with a draw against their underdog Group D opponents, who sit 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Wiegman said: “I would say (we were missing) ruthlessness. It’s easy to say, so what does that mean, ruthlessness?

SECOND TIME LUCKY: England's Georgia Stanway scores from the penalty spot to secure a nerby 1-0 win for her team in their opening Group D match against Haiti at Lang Park, Brisbane. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

“I think sometimes the connections with the cross, the timing of the cross, where the cross actually ends in the penalty box, then the connection in front of the goal, little things like that, at the end, you hope it goes in.

“I think we were very close a couple of times to scoring a goal, and then of course their defence was tough too, so we just keep trying, keep working on it and start tomorrow again.”

While Wiegman brushed off the notion that England looked rusty, reiterating they were “absolutely ready”, she was nevertheless impressed by a Haiti side she characterised as “unpredictable, very direct, very strong in the counter-attack”.

She said: “Lots of credit for Haiti for a first time in the World Cup and having a performance like that. I think the other two countries (in the group, Denmark and China) are going to really struggle with them, but of course that’s not our problem. I’m just really happy that we got the win.”

ON THE BALL: Haiti's Betina Petit-Frere (left) and England's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Group D match at Brisbane Stadium. Picture Zac Goodwin/PA

Haiti forward Roselord Borgella squandered an early chance when she found herself one-on-one with Earps but rolled her effort past the far post.

The Lionesses then thought they had won a least a penalty when Dayana Pierre-Louis clattered into Chloe Kelly on the byline and appeared to clip her knee with a stud, but the Haitian midfielder got away with just a yellow card after it was determined – following a lengthy VAR check – that Alessia Russo had committed a foul in the build-up.

Soon after that controversial decision, however, Batcheba Louis was punished for a handball and Stanway stepped up to the spot.

Though her initial effort was brilliantly saved by Kerly Theus, another VAR check determined the Haiti keeper had come off her line to make the stop and Stanway made no mistake with the resulting retake.

CONFIDENT: England head coach Sarina Wiegman (centre left) congratulates the players on the pitch after their Group D victory over Haiti at Brisbane's Lang Park. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

With the Lionesses unable to find the finishing touch in the second half, the majority England supporters in the 44,369 crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief when Earps made a brilliant save with her outstretched leg to deny Eloissaint and preserve the points.

Stanway added: “I think the most important thing to come out of it was the three points. It’s so important to win your first game in a tournament. It’s been a long build-up to today and we’re kind of happy to just get over the line.

“I think it takes a little bit to find your feet. Coming into a major tournament the pressure is high and the build-up is so long. You need those few minutes to get yourself into the game and settle, but once we did you could see the qualities that we have.”

England next face Denmark in Sydney before concluding the group stage against China in Adelaide.

Afterwards, Rachel Daly admitted it was difficult for her to have been benched in favour of Alessia Russo.

“I think anyone would be (frustrated),” said Daly. “No one is happy to sit on the bench. If you are, then you are not in the right place, not in the right career.

“It’s a tough place for Sarina to be, to pick the team. I respect her decisions and I will support Alessia all the way and obviously I know Beth will do the same.”

Daly, who came on for Russo in the 76th minute on Saturday, said: “I think that’s the beauty of having a competitive squad. I think everybody is digging out for a position. It’s a headache Sarina has to have in multiple positions. I wouldn’t like to be in her shoes, obviously making such big decisions coming into tournaments.

“But she’s a fantastic manager, we respect all of her decisions. It proved tonight that it works, so we’re happy.

“I think movement is probably one of my strengths. I just tried to come on and make a nuisance of myself for the defenders, stepping in off the back of Alessia’s big shift. She did brilliantly again, and I’m just ready when I’m called upon.