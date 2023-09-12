Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane fired England to a 3-1 victory against Scotland as Steve Clarke’s side were given the runaround by the Auld Enemy at Hampden Park.

The 116th edition of the world’s oldest international fixture came with both sides in the enviable position of knowing it was a case of when rather than if they qualified for Euro 2024.

Scotland have won all five of their group games and headed into Tuesday’s so-called friendly dreaming of a memorable victory against England and a Georgia draw with Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That result would have seen them wrap up their place at next summer’s Euros, but the hosts’ win in Oslo was compounded by a disappointing loss to Gareth Southgate’s men in Glasgow.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Jude Bellingham of England (2R) celebrates with teammates Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Phil Foden after scoring the team's second goal during the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park on September 12, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This match commemorated the nations’ first meeting 150 years ago and ended with England racking up their 49th win in this fixture thanks to a confident display.

Scotland have had an impressive recent record on home soil, but Southgate’s side got back to winning ways after Saturday’s drab qualification draw against Ukraine.

Foden – the subject of so much pre-match discussion – quickly adjusted his feet to direct home the opener in the first half, with Bellingham capitalising on a wretched Andy Robertson pass to rifle home three minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half-time scoreline did not flatter England, although Harry Maguire was teased mercilessly by the Scotland fans following his introduction and turned a Robertson cross into his own goal to lift the roof. But home hopes of a comeback were short-lived as the visitors went up a few gears as brilliant Bellingham set up skipper Kane to wrap up a comfortable friendly win.

England’s Harry Kane scores his sides third goal during the international friendly match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday September 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Bellingham revealed he had been motivated by his performance against Ukraine.

He said: “I wasn’t happy with how I played in Poland against Ukraine. I showed a level that probably wasn’t anywhere near my best and I think that’s the motivation always, to try to get back to your best – and I think that was close to it tonight.

“Like I said, I used the last performance as a bit of motivation. It was more than a friendly game and it means so much to the fans and the bragging rights and all those kind of things, so I knew that I wanted to be near my best today so that the England fans could go home happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foden slammed over the first noteworthy chance from a Marcus Rashford cutback and Bellingham penalty appeals for a hefty Ryan Porteous challenge were ignored due to offside in the build-up.

Kyle Walker struck across the face of goal and an exceptional team move may have ended with a Kane opener but for Jack Hendry’s intervention.

However, Scotland’s goal would be breached in the 32nd minute. Bellingham’s pass behind was met by a smart Rashford touch under pressure wide to Walker, whose driven ball was turned home smartly by Foden from six yards.

Three minutes later and England were gifted another. Bellingham backheeled to Foden on the left and ran into the box, where Robertson passed straight into the Real Madrid man’s path for him to lash home after the initial cross had been stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland built pressure and were rewarded on 67 minutes when red-faced Maguire turned Robertson’s cross past Aaron Ramsdale.