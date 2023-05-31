Millie Bright will captain England at this summer’s World Cup squad despite missing the end of the season with knee surgery, but the tournament will come too soon for Whitby-born striker Beth Mead.

Mead's anterior cruciate knee ligament surgery was always likely to keep the top-scorer from last year's European Championship out, but a recent bulletin that she was ahead of schedule raised hopes.

Chelsea centre-back Bright, who previously played for Doncaster Rovers Belles and Leeds Ladies, was also a concern but as a key figure in the squad, Sarina Wiegmann has not only included the Sheffielder but named her as captain. Barcelona's Lucy Bronze is also included after recent keyhole surgery on her knee.

"Lucy Bronze is fit and is fully in training, Millie Bright is in a good place and positive she is still building but it looks good,” said Wiegmann.

"I haven't told her she will be the captain that is how we have been all the time. We have just talked about football. She was selected and where she is at right now. We haven't really spoken about that (the captaincy) yet."

Euros-winning captain Leah Williamson is one of a number of key players who miss out through injury.

Ellie Roebuck, Esme Morgan, Beth England and Women's Super League top-scorer Rachel Daly will provide further Yorkshire representation but there is no place for Harrogate-born Leah Galton or Lucy Staniforth from York.

Hull-born forward Jess Park has been put on standby, along with defender Maya Le Tissier and goalkeeper Emily Ramsey.

Daly played at full-back last summer but is now likely to lead the line at the World Cup.

"She had a very good season, she has played for us now as a No 9 but her versatility helps with the team,” said Wiegmann.

Barnsley-born England owes her inclusion to January's transfer from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur, for whom she has already scored 12 goals in as many games, having been overlooked during the season.

"When she was at Chelsea she didn't get the minutes, and we always say if you are competing for a position you aren't building credits with us because we hardly saw her play,” explained Wiegmann. “Then she made the move and she played in a hard situation. How much resilience she showed made us make the decision to get her in the squad."

Manchester City defender Morgan, from Sheffield, is one of six players in the squad who were not part of the Lionesses' European Championship-winning group, along with Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Katie Robinson and Katie Zelem.

Teessider Jordan Nobbs was also helped by a mid-season transfer which saw the midfielder swap Arsenal for Aston Villa.

The tournament, which is in Australia and New Zealand, starts on July 20.

England are in a group with Haiti (July 22), Denmark (July 28) and China (August 1). All three of their games will be in Australia.