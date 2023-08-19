Councils and police are being urged to “turn a blind eye” to pubs opening early for the women’s football World Cup final at 11am on Sunday (Aug 20).

MPs are asking the authorities to ignore pubs serving outside their usual Sunday hours after warnings that licensing rules mean some venues are unable to serve alcohol to fans readying themselves for the match.

In Cornwall, the council and police have already announced they will not take enforcement action for early opening for the big match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 11m people are expected to tune in to watch the Lionesses in their first World Cup final against Spain after beating hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday.

England’s Alessia Russo during a press conference at The Clan in Terrigal, Australia. Photo credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The team includes Barnsley’s Bethany England, who started at the town’s Junior Tykes FC, playing alongside boys at the age of six.

She then went on to join Sheffield United’s academy and kicked off her professional career at Doncaster Rovers Belles. In 2016 she joined Chelsea before Tottenham paid £250,000 for her earlier this year.

Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, wished the team the best of luck and said that after the tournament they wanted to reach out to Ms England – who he described as “a fantastic role model” – to “discuss a formal celebration of her role”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant suggested local police “turn a blind eye” to any pubs opening early for Sunday’s big match.

Despite the early kick-off, 2.6m are expected to head to a bar or pub to watch the game.

In a letter to Staffordshire Police, Chief Constable Chris Noble and Staffordshire police and fire commissioner Ben Adams, the Lichfield MP, wrote: “I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion.”

It comes as a senior bishop from the Church of England has said it is “fine” for churches to move morning services to accommodate the Lionesses’ first World Cup final. The Right Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby, said people should choose the service that is “right for them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities Secretary Michael Gove wrote to councils on Thursday, asking them to do everything they can to help venues seeking to extend their hours for the game.

One publican described the move as “too little too late”. Victoria Mavin, who runs The Bellringer in Stoke on Trent, said allowances were made in the early 2000s for the men’s World Cup, for the Jubilee and Coronation.

She added: “From my point of view, you can’t help thinking that had it been a men’s World Cup that somebody, somewhere, would have already noticed that actually these were the timings of it, this is what we could potentially put in place.

"It’s just a shame that we’re at the 11th hour and only now we’re talking about it.”