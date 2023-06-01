Rotherham United star set to miss Euro qualifiers with injury

Chiedozie Ogbene will miss Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar after losing his battle against injury.

The 26-year-old Rotherham frontman had hoped to work his way back from the hamstring damage he suffered during his club’s 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win over Middlesbrough on May 1 in time for the games later this month, but has had to admit defeat.

Ogbene was not included in a 25-man squad named by manager Stephen Kenny on Thursday afternoon, although there was a place for Preston midfielder Alan Browne.

Browne has been out of action since picking up a medial ligament problem in April, but will join up with his international team-mates as they head for a nine-day training camp in Antalya, Turkey next week in an attempt to acclimatise ahead of their trip to Greece on June 16.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene on Republic of Ireland duty scoring against Latvia. (Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick will join him after proving his fitness, but skipper Seamus Coleman, central defender Andrew Omobamidele and striker Callum Robinson are all still on the casualty list.

There are returns to the squad for Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan, Celtic counterpart Liam Scales, who spent last season on loan at Aberdeen, and Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor for the game in Athens and the home clash with Gibraltar which follows three days later.