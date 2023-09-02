HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are getting not just a 'top' Championship midfielder in Ben Wiles, but plenty more besides – according to someone who knows him well in Josh Koroma.

The Terriers forward was a team-mate of Wiles's at his former club Rotherham United during a loan spell in 2019-20 and could soon vouch for the qualities that the 24-year-old possesses.

With his registration not quite completed in time for him to make his debut against Norwich City last weekend, Town followers are likely to get their first glimpse of Wiles - who recently joined in a seven-figure deal - at the Hawthorns today.

Koroma said: "We have landed a top player.

Recent Huddersfield Town signing Ben Wiles, who could be handed a debut at West Brom. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"Ben is someone who can score you goals from midfield and play in a number of positions as well. He can play wing-back if he's asked and on the wing as an 'eight.'

"He is very good on the ball and he works hard off it and it's just what we need, to be honest."

Results-wise, it has been a difficult start to the campaign for Town, heightened by their four-goal drubbing at the hands of David Wagner's Norwich.

They face a side managed by another former manager today in Carlos Corberan.

While the Spaniard is in the early days of a coaching career which promises plenty, Neil Warnock is in the winter of his remarkable managerial journey and having worked with both, Koroma has only kind words to say.

The Londoner added: "I don't think you can compare them. They are both at different ends of the spectrum and both top managers.

"Warnock has way more experience and has done it at the highest level. I think the amount we run off the ball is the biggest difference off the ball.

"Under Carlos, he emphasised (being) on the ball more. Warnock wants us to be defensively solid."

Having experienced every scenario that football can throw up, the last thing that Warnock will also be caught doing is panicking after Town's opening to 2023-24 either.

Koroma continued: "If you remember when Warnock came in last year, we won our first (game) and then didn't win for a couple of games and then won before the international break against Millwall and that's when the results kicked off.