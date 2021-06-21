Are you ready to join the electric age of motoring?

Podpoint charger

It seems we are on course for the biggest motoring revolution in generations.

There remains some reluctance by drivers to make the switch due, largely to high prices of vehicles and so-called range anxiety.

But sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be shelved in less than a decade, which is a sobering thought, and has new car prices fall, range anxiety is eased by more chargers coming on stream.

One of the leading charging point companies, Pod Point, says the market is taking off.

A spokesman said: "Customers can now schedule their Pod Point home chargers to charge at specific times using the app - this means users can take advantage of dual-rate electricity tariffs which can help significantly reduce the cost of charging.

"Up to 70 per cent could be saved on electricity costs by scheduling your EV to charge during off-peak hours."

Podpoint will fit a charger at your home from £449. An unobtrusive - some might even say smart - charger will be fitted where you wish. To an outside wall or inside your garage are the usual choices.

You simply plug your car in and leave it to charge. The cost of a full charge will vary depending on your car and your electricity deal, but it will be far far cheaper than a tank of fuel. We're talking under £10 on average, according to Pod Point, for the electric compared to £80 or more for the equivalent diesel or petrol car.

A Podpoint spokesman said: "Charge your electric vehicle at home using one of our smart homecharge solutions or gain access to over 3,000 public charging bays across the country using our intuitive app."

Most people charge at home (60 per cent) followed by work (30 per cent) with the rest topping up en route or at a destination.

The Government can help you, too. A spokesman said: "Electric vehicles are a crucial step to decarbonising our transport system and reducing air pollution through zero tailpipe emissions. The government recognises that many people will want to charge their electric vehicles at home. This grant scheme is designed to help them do so.