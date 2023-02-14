The coolest car on the planet? The X5 used to be a worthy contender for that title until it seemed to lose its way.

BMW X5 is one of the smartest cars in its class

But BMW is nothing if not determined to reclaim its position so the X5 and its sibling the X6 are back, better than ever.

Refreshed styling is the headline here, followed by improved equipment and new digital features including a new feature called BMW Operating System 8. I know, buying a car becomes more like buying a laptop every day.

The X5 is more powerful than ever and has a longer pure electric driving range of 68 miles.

The X6 is more distinctive than the X5, thanks to its love-it-or-hate-it coupe style

There is 48V mild-hybrid technology for all petrol and diesel engines, including new 4.4-litre V8.

BMW X5 is priced from £66,230 and the new BMW X6 starts at £72,430. They are available to order now, and are due for UK market launch in April.

A BMW spokesman said: “Together, the finely-honed changes further strengthen the success of the firmly established BMW model pairing in the luxury Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé segments.”

The line-up of power units has undergone an overhaul, leading to an increase in the electric range of the BMW X5 xDrive50e with plug-in hybrid drive system and the introduction of 48V mild-hybrid technology across all other models. Also pointing the way into the future are the latest driving assistant systems, plus the addition of the BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.

These extensive revisions represent all the ingredients required to strengthen the position of the BMW X5 as the global market leader in its segment and underpin the leading status of the BMW X6.

The BMW Curved Display is at the heart of the interior redesign for the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6. It is made up of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display, both located behind a single glass surface. The touch control functionality of the BMW control display offers a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controls. The automatic climate system is now operated via permanently displayed control graphics on the BMW Curved Display.

With BMW IconicSounds Electric included as standard on the BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid, the joy of driving while generating zero local emissions is accompanied by a special sound design inside the car that provides feedback on every movement of the accelerator pedal. The car’s soundtrack was developed in collaboration with film score composer Hans Zimmer.

Different versions of the drive sound are created depending on the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch.

The new BMW X5 and BMW X6 allow the front passengers to watch video-on-demand services on the control display. Starting with YouTube, the range of available services is set to expand as the BMW Group adds further third-party apps.