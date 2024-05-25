Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway looks back at her first ever car - a Rover Metro

Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway drives all sorts of strange cars these days but her first motor was a standard Rover Metro.
Steve Teale
By Steve Teale
Published 26th May 2024, 00:00 BST

It was a P-registered car and she admits that it was “awful” in lots of ways.

Huddersfield native Steph, who is well known for having a strong following on social media with the title Idriveaclassic, said: “It had so many problems and things that kept going wrong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the end, it failed its MoT and there were three sheets of things that were wrong with it in the test.

Classic car enthusiast Steph HollowayClassic car enthusiast Steph Holloway
Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway

“But I do have some fond memories of travelling in it – we went to Pontins at Filey in it.”

Steph bought her first Morris Minor in 2009 and said she always wanted to drive a classic car rather than a new style of car.

She is very much into vintage stuff and lives in a completely vintage house, right down to the knives and forks and bathroom scales.

She added: “I just think modern cars look really boring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway's first car was a Rover MetroClassic car enthusiast Steph Holloway's first car was a Rover Metro
Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway's first car was a Rover Metro

“There are some interesting new cars out there, like the all-electric Citroen Ami, that is quite cool.

“But your Corsas, your Astras; all the SUVs, I absolutely hate them.

“Classic cars have always just really appealed to me.

"They have a feeling of design which modern cars very rarely have.”

Of her first Minor, she said: “I went to Bristol to buy it, which I know is a long way but it was worth it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I then bought another one to get spare parts and I have now had a Minor for 15 years.”

Steph has had some interesting cars over the years, including a Morris Marina and a Proton, and she has kept her mechanic friend, who she identified only as Kev, busy over the years keeping these cars going.

Related topics:PontinsHuddersfieldFileyMOT

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.