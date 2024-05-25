It was a P-registered car and she admits that it was “awful” in lots of ways.

Huddersfield native Steph, who is well known for having a strong following on social media with the title Idriveaclassic, said: “It had so many problems and things that kept going wrong.

“In the end, it failed its MoT and there were three sheets of things that were wrong with it in the test.

Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway

“But I do have some fond memories of travelling in it – we went to Pontins at Filey in it.”

Steph bought her first Morris Minor in 2009 and said she always wanted to drive a classic car rather than a new style of car.

She is very much into vintage stuff and lives in a completely vintage house, right down to the knives and forks and bathroom scales.

She added: “I just think modern cars look really boring.

Classic car enthusiast Steph Holloway's first car was a Rover Metro

“There are some interesting new cars out there, like the all-electric Citroen Ami, that is quite cool.

“But your Corsas, your Astras; all the SUVs, I absolutely hate them.

“Classic cars have always just really appealed to me.

"They have a feeling of design which modern cars very rarely have.”

Of her first Minor, she said: “I went to Bristol to buy it, which I know is a long way but it was worth it.

“I then bought another one to get spare parts and I have now had a Minor for 15 years.”