EV charging: how much will it cost to charge an electric car under October 2022 Energy Price Guarantee?
New limit softens impact of electricity prices rises but fears remain that soaring prices could put drivers off switching to EVs
Electric car drivers have been given some respite from the threat of soaring charging costs with the announcement of the Energy Price Guarantee.
The recently announced cap on how much energy firms can charge customers means motorists won’t be hit with the full force of Ofgem’s latest price cap increase, which was due to take effect in October.