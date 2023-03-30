Iconic ‘Godzilla’ customised to late star’s personal specification up for sale and could fetch £1m

The Nissan Skyline driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 is to go up for auction in April.

Ahead of the cinema release of the 10th instalment in the action franchise - Fast X - the most famous car from the fourth in the series is being sold in a standalone online auction, where it could fetch as much as £1 million.

The 2002 R34 GT-R was used extensively for “hero” shots and close-up scenes featuring Walker and is described by auctioneers Bonhams as the “one and only” authentic R34 GT-R used in the film. Six non-turbo GT-Ts were used for the more dramatic and damaging stunt sequences to protect the real GT-R.

The second generation car was supplied to Universal Film Studios in 2008 before being customised by Daryl Alison of Kaizo Industries to the specifications of the late Walker - a famous car fan.

The conversion work included the installation of a custom roll cage, a bespoke dashboard-mounted display screen, Nismo pedals and OMP custom racing bucket seats – which remain in Paul Walker’s seating position today. A Turbonetics intercooler was added to the 2.6-litre twin-turbo straight six engine, while the car also got exhaust upgrades, Nismo lowered suspension and a Rotora brake conversion.

The car was used for ‘hero’ shots in Fast & Furious 4 (Photo: Bonhams)

Externally, the GT-R was enhanced with 19 x 11 Volk Racing RE30 wheels, Nismo Version II body kit and a Nismo NE-1 exhaust. The actor also had all the car’s vinyls and other decorations removed to highlight the classic lines of the Bayside Blue Skyline.

Bonhams has not set a pre-sale estimate for the car but hinted that it could fetch more than £1m, which would more than double the previous Skyline record of £400,000 for an ultra-rare R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nur.

Paul Walker. Photo by Florian Seefried/Getty Images

Bonhams said: "In its iconic Bayside Blue colour, this scene-stealing modern classic is unquestionably one of the most notable and covetable vehicles from the most celebrated automotive film franchise of all time.

"What’s more, the timeless Nissan GT-R has seen an exponential rise in global interest and this is one of, if not the most significant example of the ‘Godzilla’ in the world, with an unmatched provenance.

"It is an instantly recognisable example of a timeless design, built to the precise personal specification of a most celebrated (and now sadly missed) true enthusiast. This is surely a don’t miss opportunity for any Skyline enthusiast or a Fast & Furious fan."

Since being used in Fast & Furious 4, the car has spent most of its life in a German motor museum where a paint protective film was applied. Bonhams is selling the car as fully functional but warns that due to having been on static display for some time it will most likely need recommissioning before being used “in anger”.

The car was customised to Paul Walker’s own specification (Photo: Bonhams)