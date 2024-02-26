From jet cars to drag racers: All the best pictures from Straightliners Speed Show in York

Visitors to Elvington Airfield on Sunday (Feb 25) were able to view a wide range of vehicles, with over 200 on display.

From supercars and drag racers to high-performance motorbikes, and jet cars.

Members of the public could also experience the 100-metre drag races up close with over 50 vehicles taking to the track and feel the full power of motorsport with the Flame & Thunder Show and The Union Jack Burnout Show all held in the safety of the airfield.

It was not all fast cars and superbikes though, there was the opportunity to get up close and personal with PAT1 – the Guinness World Record holder for the World's Fastest 'Coin Operated Ride' of 101 MPH his it's 500cc engine.

There were even Jeep monster trucks and Ivan Brookes, from Ripon now living at Hartlepool, brought his 1964 Ford Anglia 105E called the 'Aidensfield Hustler'.

One man, Peter Grieve, operated a restored Rolls-Royce Merlin XX Aero-Engine from the Beaufighter Mk IIF Aeroplane RAF Serial No R2335 for the crowds to see.

The aircraft developed problems with the undercarriage down-locks and unfortunately crashed into a disused canal at Woodgate near Chichester taking the lives of the three crew, who are now remembred on the battle of Britain London Monument.

