All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

My First Car: ITV Calendar's Sally Simpson on her Ford Fiesta with a choke

Broadcaster Sally Simpson remembers her first car with fondness. “It was a Ford Fiesta and it had a choke,” said the Calendar journalist.
Steve Teale
By Steve Teale
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

“My dad bought it for me and I felt very lucky to have a car and to be mobile. It was a great feeling. I’ll always remember it had a choke. Cars don’t have chokes these days.

“I remember the car was older than I was at the time but I’m not sure now what year it was. But it was reliable. I don’t remember too many problems with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really appreciated having a car and being independent. It was fantastic to be able to come and go as I pleased rather than having to rely on other people.

Sally’s dad bought her her Ford Fiesta, which was equipped with a choke.Sally’s dad bought her her Ford Fiesta, which was equipped with a choke.
Sally’s dad bought her her Ford Fiesta, which was equipped with a choke.

“I used it to go to journalism college in Darlington and I did a lot of miles in it. It was a good car and I loved having it.”

Sally, who is now a roving reporter and a television presenter, is a former Bradford Girls Grammar School pupil and worked on the Huddersfield Examiner and The Yorkshire Post in Bradford and Leeds before joining Calendar.

“I do enjoy driving, which is lucky because I do a lot of it,” she said. “It’s easier these days with sat nav so I don’t mind driving any distance if I have to. I put music on and I’m away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t mind distances. I do a lot of driving and it’s no problem at all.”

Sally, who was raised in Birkenshaw, near Bradford, but now lives in Selby, added that she needs a bigger car than a Fiesta these days.

“I am a camera-carrying journalist so I have a lot of kit with me,” she said. “I now have a Hyundai Tucson, which I love. It’s a big vehicle but I love driving it.

“I think I must cover 20,000 miles or so a year, which is quite a lot. It’s big, well-equipped and good to drive. I like the high driving position, too. It is good to be so high up.”

Related topics:BradfordDarlingtonLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.