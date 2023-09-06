Comedian Jen Brister has technically never owned a car but she regards a Volkswagen Polo as her first vehicle.

“They have always been in my partner’s name,” she said. “But the Polo felt like mine because I drove it all the time doing thousands of miles a year going to gigs.”

Jen, who is visiting Yorkshire a number of times in the coming weeks, had a serious accident in it on the M1 on the way to Nottingham. “There was really bad snow but everyone else was driving like it wasn’t snowing,” she said.

“I reached Leicester and it was really heavy snow and I hit some black ice and spun into the central reservation.

“Luckily I was going slowly, probably 40mph or less, so I was OK.”

She said she felt some affection for the car – which was green – because it was so reliable.

She spends a lot of time at the wheel travelling to and from concerts but says she has never really developed a love for cars.

“My friend (the comedian) Zoe Lyons is really into cars and she has had Porsches and Audis and Mercedes-Benzes but I never have. I’m happy with more ordinary cars.

“My partner and I have a Skoda Octavia, which is about as glamorous as it gets. But it’s a great car and it just goes and goes. We will run it into the ground and then probably get another one.”

Jen is currently on tour, and is at Hebden Bridge (September 20) and Sheffield Leadmill (November 6).

“I love northern audiences,” she said. “It’s a massive generalisation but northern audiences just want to have a good time, which is fantastic.

"London and the South East audiences are the coolest of the cool but the northern audiences are just out for a laugh and a good night. There is no edge.”

She is also at York (September 9) Leeds (September 11).

Visit www.jenbrister.co.uk.