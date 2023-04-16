Petrolheads and Porsche fanatics descended on the Yorkshire coast this weekend to show off their sports cars and admire the range on show.

Scores of the stylish sports cars were lined up on the promenade in Bridlington on Sunday (Apr 16) for the Porsches on the Prom event, which saw fans of the cars from across the country head to the seaside.

A large number of the iconic cars set off from Listers Porsche Centre in Hull for their day out at the seaside. They then enjoyed a scenic ride to Bridlington Spa, where they met mid-morning.

The event also helped raise money for the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station.

And it’s not the only chance people will get to take a closer look at the iconic sports cars in Yorkshire this year. The Yorkshire Porsche Festival will take place on July 9 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, with a large range of entertainment, food vendors, and activities for children. Funds will again be raised for the Bridlington RNLI station and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The events are all being organised by the Porsche Club GB.

