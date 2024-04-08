Premium automotive brand Genesis opens in Leeds

Stratstone has started sales operations of Genesis cars in Leeds to cater for the growing demand in West Yorkshire for the new premium luxury brand from South Korea.

Backed by the Hyundai Motor Company, Genesis arrived in the UK in May 2021 with the opening of retail Studio concepts in shopping centres. Since launch, the premium luxury Korean brand has been disrupting the market, providing customers with a different perspective on the car-buying journey, offering a “we come to you” service, as well as quality, award-winning cars. With five petrol and diesel cars launched in 2021, Genesis has since expanded its line-up with three further all-electric products.

Currently operating remotely, Genesis Leeds offers their services across West Yorkshire. Once customers new car is ready, one of the Genesis Personal Assistants will deliver the car and will take the time to demonstrate the different features available, whilst answering any questions customers may have. Once the vehicle is ready for its next scheduled service, one of Genesis Leeds’ Personal Assistants will be able to arrange collection and delivery of the car, ensuring the experience is a seamless one.

Genesis Car Image

The brand is also expanding its touchpoints to allow for greater customer access and to cater for the growing demand and following on from its initial “we come to you” promise, Stratstone is carrying this through for those customers that live within a 35-mile radius.

Following the news last summer that Stratstone had partnered with Genesis, Genesis Leeds has been actively hiring the Brand Manager and Personal Assistants (making up the sales team) as well as the aftersales personnel with used cars already on sale.

David Lucas, Group Vice President of Stratstone, said: “We’re delighted to have officially added Genesis to our luxury OEM rostra and that our first Stratstone Genesis retail function is now in operation. Over the last few months, we have been fielding customer enquiries ready for our go-live date, and we’re confident that Genesis’ EVs will prove to be popular with drivers in West Yorkshire.”

“This is a significant step forward for both the brand and our Genesis customers in West Yorkshire,” added Jonny Miller, Brand Director at Genesis Motor UK. “Working in close partnership with Genesis Leeds we are increasing the access and touchpoints to Genesis as we continue on our growth journey. Leeds is a key area for us and we look forward to seeing more Genesis cars on the road in the area.”

Stratstone has become one of just seven retail partners across the UK appointed by Genesis as it opened for business on Tuesday 2nd April 2024.