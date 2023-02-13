Just take a look. Could this car be anything other than a Renault? The French brand famous for its extravagant style seems to have recovered its confidence, as this new model illustrates.

Renault Megane E-Tech

This is the enhanced the all new Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric. Not only is it a distinctive looker, but it has something technical features which make it stand out.

This model is said to carry a unique patented heat pump captures and reuses “wasted heat” from the battery and electric motor to warm the cabin and optimise range.

The new model notably features a heat pump for increased efficiency. OK, it hardly sounds like a breakthrough but believe me it is.

The new Iconic trim level features the extensive specification of the limited version Launch Edition, but with the added benefits of an innovative new heat pump and an extended choice of colour palette. The inclusion of the heat pump answers customer demand and heightens the multi-award winning crossover’s residual value as well as its usability.

A unique benefit of the patented heat pump developed by Renault engineers, is that the system recovers heat generated by the battery and the electric motor twice as efficiently to ensure optimal temperature for the cabin, whilst simultaneously minimising the impact on range. In use, when the outside temperature drops below 10C, the range of the all new Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric can increase by up to nine per cent on motorways, while maintaining a comfortable temperature inside.

Heat pump technology helps naturally lower the temperature of both the battery and electric motor, and takes two times less energy to heat the cabin than of a traditional heat pump, providing energy efficient heating to occupants.

This heat recovery is captured by a circuit of pipes that run through the entire battery and motor. This occurs when the battery and electric motor are under heavy load, during rapid recharging or when driving on motorways. The pipes convert the recovered heat to warm the passenger compartment and optimise the vehicle’s range.

The Iconic specification also features more choice of colour than the Launch Edition, broadening the individual capabilities for the driver of the all new Megane E-Tech.

The all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles built on the advanced CMF-EV platform, styled within the brand’s “sensual tech” design language and the first model to wear the new comp[any logo.

With an electric driving range of up to 280 miles, the all new Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric also features a class-leading digital experience with a 12.3in dashboard display, 9in multimedia display, and Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services from the Techno trim.

As well as the new Iconic, customers can choose from Equilibre and Techno versions, with the all new Megane E-Tech 100 per cent electric priced from £36,995 on the road.