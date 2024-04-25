Retiring Bishop of Wakefield Tony Robinson on why he's an electric car convert

“I paid about £1,000 for it,” he said. “But I needed a car to get to see parishioners and to go to the crematorium in Enfield for example which was about half an hour away.

“It was a good car, I seem to remember. I was always having to do things. Rust was a problem, which doesn’t seem to be an issue these days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will retire this summer after 42 years of ordained ministry.

Tony Robinson, the Bishop of Wakefield, is set to retire later this year

Bishop Tony, one of five Episcopal Area Bishops in the Anglican Diocese of Leeds, came to the then Diocese of Wakefield as Archdeacon of Pontefract on September 1, 1997, and so describes himself as “incomer” to Yorkshire for 27 years.

He says he will miss Yorkshire when he retires to Essex in August to be near his grandchildren.

“I will also miss my car, a Peugeot e-208 which is an electric car. I really am a convert to such cars. People talk about problems charging but all you have to do is plan ahead a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has never been a problem for me. All the charging infrastructure seems to be near McDonald’s or KFCs so you simply charge it for 20 minutes and have a coffee. I really don’t seen it as a problem.”

The Peugeot is his “company car” but the family also have a second car which is a diesel. “When it comes to change that car we will certainly get an electric car,” he said.

On December 2, 2002 he was consecrated as Bishop of Pontefract in York Minster by the then Archbishop of York, David Hope and after the creation of the Diocese of Leeds in 2014, he became its first Bishop of Wakefield in 2015.

“Having spent nearly two thirds of my 42 years of ordained ministry here in Wakefield the time has come to retire. Sue and I have loved living in Yorkshire and it has been a great joy to share in the lives of countless people, clergy, parishes and communities,” said Bishop Tony.