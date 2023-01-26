Julie Marshall drives the sleek new Peugeot 308

The Peugeot 308 is longer, lower and sleeker than the model it replaces

The third generation of Peugeot’s small family car, the 308 went on sale in the UK in May 2022.

It’s longer, lower and sleeker than the model it replaces and is the first Peugeot to wear the new roaring lion’s head logo on its badge

The model number is displayed on the bonnet in a funky modern script which at first glance appears to spell the word Bob - a name that is sure to catch on!

The back end though is understated and almost bland in comparison to the bold front

The 308 has already notched up a few plaudits: European Car of the Year finalist and Women’s World Car of the Year and more are sure to come along before long.

A range of powertrains are available: a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol - as tested here - and 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel - both with 130bhp; and two best-of-both-worlds plug-in hybrids which can be charged in under four hours to give a range of up to 37 miles on electric-power alone. Fully electric models are on the way some time this year.

The 308 is a rather lovely hatchback and will suit anyone looking to stand out from the crowd - it looks far classier than the £27,000 price tag would suggest from the front. The back end though is understated and almost bland in comparison to the bold front with its massive grille and streamlined light cluster.

The interior is just as smart with nice styling, Peugeot’s dinky flush-fitting gear selector (in the eight-speed automatic) and soft-touch materials.

The small steering wheel may look a bit strange at first but it soon becomes intuitive to use

As with almost all Peugeots the majority of functions are controlled by the touchscreen with just a few toggle switches underneath for the main functions

This configuration actually works OK, particularly as the Apple CarPlay icon is so prominently displayed. Smartphones can be used either wired or wirelessly and there is also the facility to charge wirelessly as well - model of phone dependent.

The small steering wheel may look a bit strange at first but it soon becomes intuitive to use once you’ve worked out the best driving position. It can be adjusted for reach and rake and the seats can be adjusted for height with lumbar adjustment for the driver. You do sit rather low so anyone more used to a high-riding SUV should factor this in.

The 308 in this guise is comfortable and quiet to drive, easy to manoeuvre with a tight turning circle and it has a brisk turn of speed. The sprint from 0-62mph is an official 9.7mph and the 308 has a top speed of 130mph. All-round visibility is excellent.

Our Allure Premium-specced car came with a crystal clear reversing camera to supplement the front and rear parking sensors.

Adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and cross traffic alert come courtesy of the drive assist pack.