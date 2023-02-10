Car design is an art like no other. The restrictions placed on those who create vehicles are immense. Too arty, and you alienate the customers. Too modest, and you’re products are swiftly overlooked.

Peugeot 3008

But get it right, as Peugeot seem to have done with the 3008, and you have a very successful model. It doesn’t get the plaudits that the sleeker and sexier models seem to get – the 208 seems to be the car of the moment.

The electric version – the e-208 – is the best-selling electric vehicle in its market while the 208 is incredibly popular.

So the 3008 is overshadowed? It shouldn’t be. The one millionth model rolled off the production line in France not that long ago.

Manufactured in both Europe and China, it has been a leader in its segment within its native France since its launch five years ago and was the second most popular SUV in Europe last year.

Now many mid-sized SUVs can be dull. They are workaday family models for which style seems to be a forgotten concept but not with Peugeot.

The relatively recent flurry of well-designed premium-looking cars hasn’t escaped the team at Peugeot so this model gains that 2023 must-have feature – a prominent arty grille.

It transforms what could otherwise be a modest car into a sporty looker.

The 3008 inherited design cues from other models in the range in a mid-life facelift, which added “sabre-toothed” LED daytime running lights, a frameless front grille and smoked LED tail-lights. That helps lift it above the previous versions.

But if the exterior is alluring, then have a look inside. This model puts more upmarket rivals in the shade. It now echoes the bigger 5008 with an avant-garde dashboard that's akin to something you might see in a motor show concept car. Those looks are backed up by plush materials and, in some versions, ambient interior lighting.

But this model has a host of rivals from SEAT and Skoda to Nissan and Ford. So, how does it ride and handle?

Pretty well, thanks to some impressive engines. from a potent 1.2-litre petrol to a very frugal 1.5-litre diesel.

There are even two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions, with the fastest 296bhp model giving you four-wheel drive.

And it’s a hybrid which we test here. This model is far from cheap at over £40,000 but it offers spirited performance of 0 to 60mph in just over six seconds yet manages exceptional economy. If you look after it well, you will get 235mpg and emissions of just 39g/km. An impressive combination

This is an eight-speed automatic. In fact more than 80 per cent of 3008 sales are automatics, with close to 38 per cent of vehicles being finished in higher, more premium trim levels. In the UK, the top two specifications have accounted for 53 per cent of sales.

Inside, the 3008 features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system and a head-up digital display panel, while a range of driver assistance systems helps to keep the 3008 and its occupants as safe as possible.

An updated version of the 3008 was recently unveiled, bringing a sharper new look with full LED lights at both the front and rear. A pair of plug-in hybrid setups are available on the new model, with the option of either 222bhp or 296bhp. You get an electric range of 34 and 36 miles respectively with each.

Peugeot recently brought a number of changes to its 3008 and 5008 models, bringing them in line with similar edits made to a series of other cars in the firm’s range.

Now, Active Premium plus and Allure Premium plus replace previously available Active Premium and Allure Premium specifications, while base-level Allure trim has been removed entirely.

Active Premium plus models have received a number of upgrades in the move, including the fitment of a new ‘Aluminium Pack’ which adds door sills and pedals finished in the material. Also included on 3008 models are 18in diamond-cut alloy wheels and aluminium roof rails.

Allure Premium plus models also get the Aluminium Pack, while the roof is upgraded to a contrast ‘black diamond’ finish.

Peugeot has also made the 3008’s hybrid powertrain available on the new Active Premium+ specification, which brings the hybrid’s entry price down. These hybrid models also get a number of features not included on equivalent petrol and diesel versions, including a 10-inch touchscreen, driver’s seat manual lumbar adjustment and a frameless rear view mirror.

Both 3008 and 5008 models are now only sold with an eight-speed automatic transmission, combined with either a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine. This move comes after ‘growing customer demand’ for automatic gearboxes, which saw the majority of 3008 and 5008 customers in 2022 opting for automatic cars over those with a manual transmission.

The plug-in hybrids are exceptional cars, both with eight-speed automatic gearboxes. The one named simply Hybrid has front-wheel drive and offers 222bhp, while the Hybrid4 300 tested here adds a second electric motor to power the rear wheels, taking total power up to 296bhp – enough for a 0-62 time of 6.1sec.

The standard Hybrid is quite a bit slower with 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds, and there’s a bit of a delay between putting your foot down and it really starting to pick up speed on the move. Its official all-electric range is 39 miles, while the Hybrid4's figure is 40 miles. That’s enough to cover most commutes.

In truth, no-one buys a model like this for the handling. If it’s so important to you a coupe, low saloon or a hatch would be on your list but actually this car is sportier than you might imagine.

It feels planted and it is undeniably quick.

Of course, the 3008 is more expensive than some of its rivals but it is cheaper than some premium rivals. The 3008 is arguably a car which bridges the mass market and premium sectors.

And while this model tops £40,000 there are some very smart and capable versions lower down the price list.

Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4

Price: £48,030

Engine: a 1,598cc four cylinder engine emitting 200bhp and an electric motor emitting 110bhp

Performance: Top speed 149mph and 0 to 60mph in 6.1 seconds

Economy: 235.4mpg

Emissions: 39g/km

