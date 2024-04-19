Suzi Perry on saving up to buy her first ever car - a hard-earned Ford Fiesta

“I had a very good ethic even as a teenager,” said Suzi, 53. “I was working at a theatre in Wolverhampton as a lighting technician while still at school.

"It was a full-time job but the hours were evenings and weekends so it worked. I’m not sure you would get away with that now.

“But I saved up enough money to buy my first car which was a pale blue Ford Fiesta. I was quite proud that I saved up and bought it myself.

Suzi Perry's first car was a Ford Fiesta

“I had just passed my test and it gave me incredible independence.”

Suzi is now best known for reporting on motorcycle racing for BT Sport but she has also appeared on Question of Sport, They Think It’s All Over, Countdown, Saturday Kitchen, the One Show, The Chase, Sarah Millican, Nevermind the Buzzcocks, Eggheads and Pointless and hosted features on This Morning, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Daybreak.

She is now living back in the Midlands after spells living in London and in France. And she even had a spell in Japan as a model after being spotted by a talent scout.

“It was the days before mobile phones and the internet so I was totally alone and I suddenly realised how little I knew but it was a great experience and I loved it,” she said.

Suzi Perry

But she has moved back to the Midlands to be near family and friends.

“It’s great to be back here,” she said. “I now have a JCW (John Cooper Works) MINI which I love. It’s such a great car with go-kart handling. It’s great fun.”