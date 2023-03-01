The weather is warming, slowly, and camper vans suddenly seem like a decent option.

Now Volkswagen has added a new California Surf trim level to the famous T6.1 line-up.

Standard equipment in the new trim includes a gas hob and two burners, 8in ‘Ready to Discover’ infotainment system and heated front seats for driver and passenger.

New California Surf trim starts from £68,234.

Adding to the Transporter 6.1 line-up, the campervan choice for many, California Surf sits between the Beach Tour and Ocean variants

A Volkswagen spokesman said: “It is equipped with essentials that make camping trips with the family easy and comfortable.

“Building on the Beach trims, the California Surf features a gas hob and two burners, a stainless steel sink with a removable washing-up bowl, and heated front seats.”

As seen throughout the range, the California Surf is capable of comfortably sleeping a family of four, thanks to its loft bed and convertible back-seat bench that folds out into a bed for two.

Powered by a 2.0 TDI 150PS seven-speed engine with direct-shift gearbox (DSG) and featuring 16-inch Clayton alloy wheels, the California Surf is fitted with the latest technology and connectivity systems.

These include 3-zone climatronic climate control and an 8-inch ‘Ready to Discover’ infotainment system, with eight loudspeakers, Bluetooth hands free and wireless App-Connect.

Driver and safety assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist and Crosswind Assist, are part of the standard offering across the California line-up. Thanks to Trailer Assist technology, front and rear parking sensors on the new trim notify the driver of nearby objects, even when the vehicle is towing a trailer.

The California range consists of compact exterior dimensions and vehicle height of 1,990 mm, making it a practical day-to-day vehicle and camper van all in one. The range also offers flexible seating options, with a choice of between four and seven seats, depending on the chosen trim.

