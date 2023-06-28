A TV show which sees classic cars restored to their former glory had its latest project stolen in Yorkshire.

The presenters of Wheeler Dealers, Mike Brewer and Marc Priestley, have appealed for help finding the vintage MK1 Ford Fiesta which was taken from outside the Premier Inn in Knottingley where the duo were staying overnight earlier this week.

Mike has posted on social media: “I dare to say that we've possibly built the best Mk1 Ford Fiesta in this country - it really is this good. This has been a nuts and bolts restoration. We hope that, somehow, the classic car community can come together and find our car.

"We urge you to share those pictures and get them out to as many people as possible in the hope that the classic car community can come together and we can find our trailer and find our car and finish this epic show.”

The show has been working on a special 1979 Ford Fiesta 1300S to mark the anniversary,

The car which was stolen was the latest project for the show and was scheduled to be displayed at The Motorist car show, which sees hundreds of cars from across the country showcased to car enthusiasts.

The dark blue Ford Fiesta 1300S (registration JBY 10V) was due to make a special appearance at an event at The Motorist car cafe near Leeds yesterday (Jun 27) where it would have been assembled alongside 500 other Ford Fiestas in the show’s biggest event.

Marc said: "We are heartbroken and it's a car that deserves to be out there for the world to see, not squirrelled away on the back of some thief's trailer.”