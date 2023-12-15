Actor Celia Imrie joins Gingerbread Man in first-of-its-kind animation lighting up Leeds' Queens Hotel for Christmas

The Queens Hotel in Leeds has been brought to life with an animation projected on the building - the first of its kind in the UK.

The magical installation, called Magical Night at The Queens, showcases the arrival of Christmas at The Queens, taking spectators on a tour around the iconic hotel with the help of a special guest, The Gingerbread Man.

Taking place between today (Dec 15) and December 23, the illuminating is being brought to life by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), in collaboration with the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab.

Onionlab is celebrated for its expertise in designing installations, audiovisuals, and interactive experiences, tailored for institutions that aspire to bridge technology, design and art.

The Queen's Hotel in Leeds with the projection on

Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive, LeedsBID said: “Magical Night at The Queens is bringing something quite spectacular to Leeds city centre this festive season, adding that extra sparkle for people spending time here at Christmas.”

“In bringing this landmark Leeds building to life, LeedsBID aims to enhance the experience of being in Leeds, providing a free family-friendly attraction that everyone can enjoy.”

The 10-minute film, narrated by Calendar Girls and Bridget Jones actor Celia Imrie, will be shown between the hours of 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm, showcases festive themes and uses the architecture of the hotel as a canvas.

