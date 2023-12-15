Actor Celia Imrie joins Gingerbread Man in first-of-its-kind animation lighting up Leeds' Queens Hotel for Christmas
The magical installation, called Magical Night at The Queens, showcases the arrival of Christmas at The Queens, taking spectators on a tour around the iconic hotel with the help of a special guest, The Gingerbread Man.
Taking place between today (Dec 15) and December 23, the illuminating is being brought to life by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), in collaboration with the renowned Barcelona-based creative studio Onionlab.
Onionlab is celebrated for its expertise in designing installations, audiovisuals, and interactive experiences, tailored for institutions that aspire to bridge technology, design and art.
Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive, LeedsBID said: “Magical Night at The Queens is bringing something quite spectacular to Leeds city centre this festive season, adding that extra sparkle for people spending time here at Christmas.”
“In bringing this landmark Leeds building to life, LeedsBID aims to enhance the experience of being in Leeds, providing a free family-friendly attraction that everyone can enjoy.”
The 10-minute film, narrated by Calendar Girls and Bridget Jones actor Celia Imrie, will be shown between the hours of 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm, showcases festive themes and uses the architecture of the hotel as a canvas.
“Hats off to The Queens Hotel in Leeds – I have very happy memories of staying there during the filming of The Darling Buds of May,” Celia said. “I was always impressed by its welcoming reception, and I am excited to be working alongside them this Christmas. I love how the ravishing art deco designs have been so lovingly preserved and can’t wait to see what LeedsBID do to enhance these further. I am delighted to be revisiting this entirely unique hotel and the wonderful city it’s in,” she said.
