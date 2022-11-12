Seabrooks, which is based in Bradford, and Aunt Bessies, from Hull, have teamed up to launch the three new flavours ahead of Christmas. The have launched a roast beef and Yorkshire pudding flavour, as well as roast potato and black pepper and roast turkey and stuffing flavours.

The crisps are on sale in B&M and Home Bargains with a recommended retail price of £1.25.

Claire Hooper, marketing director for the Calbee Group UK, which owns Seabrooks, said: “Seabrook and Aunt Bessie’s are two iconic British brands and their flavour-rich collaboration is sure to excite. The collaboration celebrates classic roast dinner flavours in a shareable size, perfect for snacking with friends and family this season.”