Aunt Bessies and Seabrook team up to launch roast beef and Yorkshire pudding flavoured crisps
Two well-known Yorkshire brands have teamed up to create a festive range of crisps flavours.
Seabrooks, which is based in Bradford, and Aunt Bessies, from Hull, have teamed up to launch the three new flavours ahead of Christmas. The have launched a roast beef and Yorkshire pudding flavour, as well as roast potato and black pepper and roast turkey and stuffing flavours.
The crisps are on sale in B&M and Home Bargains with a recommended retail price of £1.25.
Claire Hooper, marketing director for the Calbee Group UK, which owns Seabrooks, said: “Seabrook and Aunt Bessie’s are two iconic British brands and their flavour-rich collaboration is sure to excite. The collaboration celebrates classic roast dinner flavours in a shareable size, perfect for snacking with friends and family this season.”