The countdown to Christmas has started at Chatsworth House, which has been transformed into The Palace of Advent. Chris Bond reports. Pictures by Tony Johnson.

Christmas at Chatsworth House is one of the busiest times of the year and for Susie Stokoe, Christmasdesign lead at the Derbyshire estate, planning for it is a full-time job.

“It is a mammoth project and it does take all year,” she says. “I have what I like to call a day job as a textile conservator looking after the collection but there won’t be a day in the year when I’m not doing something for Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the historic country house has been turned into an advent palace. But where did the idea come from?

Re-enactor Hannah Blaine at Chatsworth House, transformed into the Palace of Advent, with 24 rooms filled with Christmas decorations, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

“Chatsworth has a nickname of Palace of the Peaks so that was in my head. I noticed the south façade has 24 windows so I thought we could turn Chatsworth into a kind of advent calendar.”

As well as 24 festive-themed rooms, there’s a Father Christmas workshop and outside in the garden an illuminated light and sound trail culminates in an animated light show that transforms the house into a giant advent calendar.

Created by Derbyshire-based digital artists Illuminos, the light installation animates 24 festive scenes emerging from the windows on the south side of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on Chatsworth’s long-standing role as a place of art and creativity, the design team has worked with contemporary artists to create new works for the Christmas experience, including a large-scale paper artwork by artist Bethan Maddocks.

One of the many highlights in the house is a glittering Christmas tree brooch forest featuring 2,000 brooches from the extensive Guinness World Record-breaking collection of Adam Wide.

It is, as Susie says, a big “celebratory” event. “Christmas is about making memories and sharing them with people. They might be complete strangers but it’s sharing an experience that you’ll remember for years to come and I think that’s really magical and powerful.”