Christmas at Castle Howard: Iconic Yorkshire stately home taps into Peter Pan for Christmas magic
Following the success of Christmas in Narnia in 2021 and last year’s Into the Woods, Castle Howard makes it a trilogy of classic stories with Christmas in Neverland, transporting visitors into a world full of fairies, pirates and mermaids.
Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors at Castle Howard, near Malton, hopes visitors will be impressed. “The idea is you’re taken on this journey through the story so each room depicts a different part of the story – from Captain Hook’s cabin through to the Lost Boys’ feast and the big climax at the end is you’re on the deck of the Jolly Roger in the Long Gallery.
"We want people to leave thinking ‘wow, I don’t know how that happened,’ but that they feel like they’re inside the story of Peter Pan,” she says.
As well as this trip into Neverland, visitors to the house can marvel at the giant Christmas tree (it’s around 30 feet tall), which has become a popular feature of Christmas at Castle Howard.
Abbi says the idea is to create a festive experience that has broad appeal.
“Whether it’s walking through the gardens, toasting a marshmallow, having afternoon tea, buying your Christmas tree, or shopping for your turkey at the farm shop, people often treat it as a big festive day out.
"Whatever age you are, or interests you have, you can find something to interest you here.”
The festive period accounts for around 32 per cent of Castle Howard’s annual visitors which highlights its importance to the estate. And it’s a real team effort.
“Everybody gets involved in Christmas from the forestry team who source the Christmas tree over at our tree nursery, through to the chefs who make all of the mince pies and Christmas cakes,” says Abbi.
“We recruit an extra 100 staff to help us deliver our Christmas, so in terms of employment and the positive impact on the local economy it’s become a really significant event for the whole area on lots of levels.”
Christmas in Neverland runs to Jan 7, booking recommended. For more information and prices search Christmas at Castle Howard online.
This week: Our Christmas series continues with Burton Agnes Hall & Gardens and Chatsworth