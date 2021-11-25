Grand Opera House York. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The musical is based on the very popular 2003 Christmas movie, starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, Elf, about orphaned elf, Buddy, who accidentally crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and is taken to the North Pole.

Buddy, who is raised by elves, decides to find his biological (human) father, but it’s easier said than done when he tries to fit into life outside of the North Pole.

The musical will bring all characters of this movie to life.

When and where is Elf the Musical?

The musical will be showing at the Grand Opera House on Cumberland Street in York.

It is running from November 25 to December 3 and the show times are at 7pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2.30pm and 7pm (on Saturdays), 1.30pm and 6.30pm (on Sundays), and on the last day (Friday, December 3) it is at 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

How much are the tickets and how can I book?

The prices of tickets vary between £16.40 and £25.40 depending on which seat you choose, subject to a transaction fee of £3.65.

You can find out more and book by visiting the ATG Tickets website.

What is featured in the musical?